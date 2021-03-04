Azuza Walks Begins Development of Citywide Pedestrian Master Plan

Image: City of Azuza
Image: City of Azuza

The city of Azusa has begun a one-year effort to develop its first Pedestrian Master Plan. Azusa Walks will provide an overview of the pedestrian travel network in the city, identify barriers, and provide options to improve conditions that will encourage walking such as sidewalks and crosswalk improvements.

The project team will develop the plan by using some of the following activities to gather public input:

  • Survey (Spanish here), focus groups, and outreach
  • Conduct presentations to update stakeholders and the public on project progress
  • Conduct pedestrian counts

The city will also review citywide pedestrian collision data as a criteria for prioritizing areas and corridors.

Azusa Walks is funded through a grant from Southern California Association of Governments.

The survey gathers broad data on what would make it easier to walk in the city and doesn’t collect specific data for corridors, streets, or areas. A comment section is included at the bottom of the question that pertains to improvement recommendations.

The project is supported by an advisory committee composed of members of the Azusa Planning Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, Senior Advisory Committee, Azusa Unified School District and Azusa Pacific University.

Click here to get updates about the project.

Filed Under: SGV

