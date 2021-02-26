Today’s Headlines

L.A. COVID Hospitalizations At Lowest Point Since Thanksgiving (LAT)

L.A. City Council Passes Motion To Study Removing Police From Many Traffic Stops (Bonin Facebook)

L.A. County Making Slow Progress On Getting Police Out Of Mental Health (LAist)

Sheriff Department Reform Lagging For Years in Antelope Valley (LAT)

Debate Over Light Rail Alignment To Torrance (Daily Breeze)

West Hollywood May Study Protected Bike Lanes On Sunset And Fountain (Biking in L.A.)

Law Enforcement Unions Critical Of Gascón’s New Law Enforcement Prosecutor (Daily News)

PATH Expands Lease Up Program To Privately House Unhoused (Daily News)

Council Approves Funds For Modular Supportive Housing In DTLA (Urbanize)

122-Home TOC Affordable Housing Project Planned Near Broadway And Manchester (Urbanize)

CA Needs To Safeguard Communities From Oil Drilling (LAT)

