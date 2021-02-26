Today’s Headlines
- L.A. COVID Hospitalizations At Lowest Point Since Thanksgiving (LAT)
- L.A. City Council Passes Motion To Study Removing Police From Many Traffic Stops (Bonin Facebook)
- L.A. County Making Slow Progress On Getting Police Out Of Mental Health (LAist)
- Sheriff Department Reform Lagging For Years in Antelope Valley (LAT)
- Debate Over Light Rail Alignment To Torrance (Daily Breeze)
- West Hollywood May Study Protected Bike Lanes On Sunset And Fountain (Biking in L.A.)
- Law Enforcement Unions Critical Of Gascón’s New Law Enforcement Prosecutor (Daily News)
- PATH Expands Lease Up Program To Privately House Unhoused (Daily News)
- Council Approves Funds For Modular Supportive Housing In DTLA (Urbanize)
- 122-Home TOC Affordable Housing Project Planned Near Broadway And Manchester (Urbanize)
- CA Needs To Safeguard Communities From Oil Drilling (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA