Today’s Headlines

L.A. Postpones COVID Vaccinations As Winter Weather Delays Supply (LAT)

Metro Considering Adding $111M For Transit Policing (LAT, SBLA Twitter)

OC Deputies Who Shot Man Debated Whether He Was “Jaywalking” (LAT)

New Options On Metro East Valley Light Rail (Urbanize)

Some Info On Metro’s (one-year-delayed) Proposed Fareless Transit Pilot (The Source)

L.A. Is Not A Great Place To Bike (Guardian)

Driver Crashes Into Malibu Canyon (CBS, KTLA)

El Monte Considering Changes For Street Vending (SGV Tribune)

6-Story, 66-Unit Apartments Rising On Melrose In East Hollywood (Urbanize)

West Valley Bridge Housing Opens, But Need Much Greater (KNOCK.LA)

