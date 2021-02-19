Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Postpones COVID Vaccinations As Winter Weather Delays Supply (LAT)
- Metro Considering Adding $111M For Transit Policing (LAT, SBLA Twitter)
- OC Deputies Who Shot Man Debated Whether He Was “Jaywalking” (LAT)
- New Options On Metro East Valley Light Rail (Urbanize)
- Some Info On Metro’s (one-year-delayed) Proposed Fareless Transit Pilot (The Source)
- L.A. Is Not A Great Place To Bike (Guardian)
- Driver Crashes Into Malibu Canyon (CBS, KTLA)
- El Monte Considering Changes For Street Vending (SGV Tribune)
- 6-Story, 66-Unit Apartments Rising On Melrose In East Hollywood (Urbanize)
- West Valley Bridge Housing Opens, But Need Much Greater (KNOCK.LA)
