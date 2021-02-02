Today’s Headlines
- CA COVID Vaccine Rollout Values Speed Over Equity (LAist)
…What Went Wrong With Vaccine Rollout (LAT)
…CA COVID Eviction Moratorium Extended Through June 30 (Urbanize)
- The Importance Of DA Gasćon’s Three Strikes Reform (Witness L.A.)
- Editorial: Give L.A. Bus Riders Shelters and Benches Already (LAT)
- Culver City Unanimously Approves Bus/Bike Lane Plan (Biking in L.A.)
- Build the Green Facebook Page Advocates for Extending Green Line to Norwalk
- D Line Extension Station Homages Architect Paul R. Williams (The Source)
- The Main Problem Confronting L.A. Transportation Movements (Medium)
- Who Anti-Unhoused Legislation Harms (KNOCK.LA)
- Rental Pension Program Could Compete With Home Ownership (Better Institutions)
- 4-Story Permanent Supportive Housing Topped Out In Venice (Urbanize)
- 25-Story Lafayette Park Apartments Nearing Completion (Urbanize)
- 6-Story, 40-Unit Apartment Building Proposed By Palms E Line Station (Urbanize)
