Today’s Headlines

  • CA COVID Vaccine Rollout Values Speed Over Equity (LAist)
    …What Went Wrong With Vaccine Rollout (LAT)
    …CA COVID Eviction Moratorium Extended Through June 30 (Urbanize)
  • The Importance Of DA Gasćon’s Three Strikes Reform (Witness L.A.)
  • Editorial: Give L.A. Bus Riders Shelters and Benches Already (LAT)
  • Culver City Unanimously Approves Bus/Bike Lane Plan (Biking in L.A.)
  • Build the Green Facebook Page Advocates for Extending Green Line to Norwalk
  • D Line Extension Station Homages Architect Paul R. Williams (The Source)
  • The Main Problem Confronting L.A. Transportation Movements (Medium)
  • Who Anti-Unhoused Legislation Harms (KNOCK.LA)
  • Rental Pension Program Could Compete With Home Ownership (Better Institutions)
  • 4-Story Permanent Supportive Housing Topped Out In Venice (Urbanize)
  • 25-Story Lafayette Park Apartments Nearing Completion (Urbanize)
  • 6-Story, 40-Unit Apartment Building Proposed By Palms E Line Station (Urbanize)

