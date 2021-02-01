Today’s Headlines

  • Indications Of Small Steps Toward COVID Recovery (LAT)
    …Anti-Vax Protest Temporarily Shuts Down Stadium Site (LAT, Daily News)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In PCH Crash In Ventura County (LAT)
    …Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two In Palmdale (Daily News, ABC7)
    …Second Driver Charged In Westlake Village Hit-and-Run (Biking in L.A.)
  • Tell Culver City Council To Approve Bike Lanes Tonight (Streets for All)
  • EIR Work Begins On C (Green) Line Extension To Torrance (The Source)
  • California Cities Failing On Housing Plans (Daily News)

