Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Avoided COVID Hospital Meltdown (LAT)
…L.A. City Council Pushes Equitable Distribution Of Vaccine (Daily News)
…Sharp Decline In Firefighter COVID Cases After Vaccination (LAT)
- Urbanism Memo To Biden: Housing, Transit, and Don’t Forget Design (LAT)
- Coroner Opens Inquest On Sheriff Deputy Shooting Of Fred Williams (LAist)
- Partial Preview of Today’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
…Metro Has More Revenue, But Isn’t Restoring Cut Service As Board Directed (KCRW, Investing in Place)
…Advocates Push For Metro To Spend Unexpected Revenue to Restore Bus Cuts (KNOCK.LA)
…Toolkit For Commenting On Metro Service At Today’s Board Meeting (ACT-LA)
- Metro Paper Sets Up Changes To Joint Development Program (The Source)
- 605/5 Freeway Widening Corridor Cities Meeting Fails Quorum (SBLA Twitter)
- Streets for All Proposes Pedestrianizing 6th Street In Koreatown
- Santa Barbara Launching E-Bike-Share Today (Santa Barbara BCycle YouTube)
- $18M Raised For Wildlife Bridge Over 101 Freeway (Daily News)
- Oil and Gas Companies Not Serious About Climate (LAT)
