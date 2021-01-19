Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Opens Dodgers Stadium Vaccination Site (LAist)
    …L.A. County Opening Five Vaccination Centers (LAT, Daily News)
    …New COVID Variant Found Across CA, L.A. (LAT)
  • Carnage: LAPD Seeks Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist In DTLA (KTLA5, Biking in L.A.)
    …Family And Friends Use GoFundMe To Raise Funeral Costs For Branden Finley
  • Vandals Take Down Slow Streets Signage In Valley Village (Biking in L.A.)
  • Why There Are Oil Wells All Over Southern California (LAT)
  • DTLA Vignes Homeless Housing Is A Quick-Build Example (LAT)
  • Workers Fighting Back Against Prop 22 (KNOCK-LA)
  • 4-Story 101-Unit Affordable Housing Rising In Inglewood (Urbanize)
  • 5-Story 22-Unit TOC Building Could Replace Two East Hollywood Homes (Urbanize)
  • Planning Commission Supports Los Feliz TOC Proposal Over Against (Urbanize)
  • DTLA Station-Adjacent Angels Landing Towers Take Step Forward (Urbanize)
  • The Life Of An Activist Journalist (LAist)

