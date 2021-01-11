Today’s Headlines

CA Passes 30,000 COVID Deaths (LAT)

…Health Director Ferrer Calls For Hard 3-Week Shutdown (LAT)

…Hospitalized Patients Are Dying Of COVID (LAT)

…Officials Hope COVID Is Plateauing (Daily News)

…Dodgers Stadium To Become Vaccination Site (LAT)

Glendora Bicycling Stakeholders – Take the City's Survey (Patch)

More On Frank Gehry Plans For L.A. River (LAT)

170 Freeway Bridge Demolition To Close Burbank Boulevard (Daily News)

KNOCK.LA Explains the Brown Act

CA Hotels For Unhoused Project Homekey Could Get More Funding (LAT)

More Cities Protesting Regional Housing Allocations (Daily News)

5-Story Apartment Complex Under Construction Near Culver Expo Station (Urbanize)

