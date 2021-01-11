Today’s Headlines
- CA Passes 30,000 COVID Deaths (LAT)
…Health Director Ferrer Calls For Hard 3-Week Shutdown (LAT)
…Hospitalized Patients Are Dying Of COVID (LAT)
…Officials Hope COVID Is Plateauing (Daily News)
…Dodgers Stadium To Become Vaccination Site (LAT)
- Glendora Bicycling Stakeholders – Take the City’s Survey (Patch)
- More On Frank Gehry Plans For L.A. River (LAT)
- 170 Freeway Bridge Demolition To Close Burbank Boulevard (Daily News)
- KNOCK.LA Explains the Brown Act
- CA Hotels For Unhoused Project Homekey Could Get More Funding (LAT)
- More Cities Protesting Regional Housing Allocations (Daily News)
- 5-Story Apartment Complex Under Construction Near Culver Expo Station (Urbanize)
