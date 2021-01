Today’s Headlines

L.A. Hospitals Losing Fight Against COVID Surge (LAT)

…Thousands Of Health Care Workers Sickened (LAT)

…CA Keeps Breaking COVID Records (Daily News)

…New More Contagious Strain Spreads In CA (LAT)

…Thousands Of Health Care Workers Sickened (LAT) …CA Keeps Breaking COVID Records (Daily News) …New More Contagious Strain Spreads In CA (LAT) Under COVID, L.A. Saw Steep Drop In Car vs. Ped Crashes (Crosstown)

L.A. County Extends Eviction Moratorium (LAist, Daily News)

Carnage: Driver Killed In Redondo Beach Single Car Crash (Daily Breeze)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA