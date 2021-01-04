Today’s Headlines
- COVID pushes L.A. To Brink Of Catastrophe (LAT)
…Feared Post-Christmas Surge Happening (LAT)
…Outbreaks Tied To Work Places (LAT)
…Surge Hits Skid Row (Daily News, LAT)
…Dodgers Stadium Site Expands To Accommodate More Drive-Through Testing (CBS, LAT)
- Mike Bonin Interviews DA George Gascon (What’s Next L.A.)
- Twisted Tale Of An LAPD Excessive Force Case (LAT)
- LASD Rehired Rogue ‘Jump Out Boys’ Deputies (LAT)
- Laura Friedman On Chairing Assembly Transportation Committee (Los Feliz Ledger)
- Chatsworth Metrolink Crash Led To Positive Train Control (LAT)
- After 12 Years, Canyon/Bronson Traffic Circle Under Construction (@mikegatto Twitter)
- Carnage: Driver Kills One In High Speed Crash In Lake Balboa Neighborhood (Daily News)
…Wrong-way Driver Kills Nine In Freeway Crash In Fresno County (NBC, LAT)
- West Hollywood Seeking Public Input On Climate Plan (WeHoVille)
- The Future Of Stores, Schools And Public Spaces (LAist)
