Today’s Headlines

  • COVID pushes L.A. To Brink Of Catastrophe (LAT)
    …Feared Post-Christmas Surge Happening (LAT)
    …Outbreaks Tied To Work Places (LAT)
    …Surge Hits Skid Row (Daily News, LAT)
    …Dodgers Stadium Site Expands To Accommodate More Drive-Through Testing (CBS, LAT)
  • Mike Bonin Interviews DA George Gascon (What’s Next L.A.)
  • Twisted Tale Of An LAPD Excessive Force Case (LAT)
  • LASD Rehired Rogue ‘Jump Out Boys’ Deputies (LAT)
  • Laura Friedman On Chairing Assembly Transportation Committee (Los Feliz Ledger)
  • Chatsworth Metrolink Crash Led To Positive Train Control (LAT)
  • After 12 Years, Canyon/Bronson Traffic Circle Under Construction (@mikegatto Twitter)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills One In High Speed Crash In Lake Balboa Neighborhood (Daily News)
    …Wrong-way Driver Kills Nine In Freeway Crash In Fresno County (NBC, LAT)
  • West Hollywood Seeking Public Input On Climate Plan (WeHoVille)
  • The Future Of Stores, Schools And Public Spaces (LAist)

