Today’s Headlines
- L.A. COVID Spike Literally Off the Charts (LAT)
…L.A. County COVID Deaths Surpass 9,000 (LAT)
- How Activists Homesteaded Caltrans El Sereno Homes (LAT)
- Garcetti Issues Rare Veto Of Funds Cut From LAPD Budget (LAist, LAT)
- Sheriff Top Aide Alleged To Have Used Racial Slurs (LAT)
- Too Many Bicyclists Never Made It Home (Biking in L.A.)
- LADOT Seeks Input On 4th Street Upgrades (Streets for All)
- Around on Bikes Interview Streets for All Founder Michael Schneider
- LAist Will Miss East Hollywood’s El Gran Burrito
…Twitter notes that article fails to mention site will be 187 transit-oriented low-income homes
- West Hollywood Approves Transgender Flag Crosswalks, Inclusive Rainbow Crosswalks (WeHoVille)
- 5-Story 54-Unit Affordable Senior Housing Under Construction At Pico/Crenshaw (Urbanize)
Streetsblog L.A. will be off tomorrow through December 27, returning on Monday December 28.
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA