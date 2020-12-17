Today’s Headlines
- CA Record COVID Spike Keeps Spiking (LAT)
…ICU Bed Availability Drops To 0.5 Percent (Daily News)
- Editorial: L.A. Transit Needs More Service and Bus Lanes (LAT)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One In Winnetka (Daily News)
- Driving Making Wildfires Worse (LAist)
- L.A. City Council Approves $43.5M For Three Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
- Koretz Proposes Watered Down Melrose Streetscape Project (Urbanize)
- Koretz Proposes Expanding Adaptive Reuse Citywide – For Moderate Income Housing (Urbanize)
- 26-Unit 13-Parking Space Apartments Proposed For Hollywood (Urbanize)
- In 2020, America Embraced Black Lives Matter (LAT)
- Garcetti Redirecting Very Little Police Funding Is Political Theater (KNOCK.LA)
- Garcetti Announces Urban Air Mobility Plan (MyNewsLA)
- Biden Says He Will Keep Fossil Fuels In the Ground (LAT)
