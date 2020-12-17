Today’s Headlines

  • CA Record COVID Spike Keeps Spiking (LAT)
    …ICU Bed Availability Drops To 0.5 Percent (Daily News)
  • Editorial: L.A. Transit Needs More Service and Bus Lanes (LAT)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One In Winnetka (Daily News)
  • Driving Making Wildfires Worse (LAist)
  • L.A. City Council Approves $43.5M For Three Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)
  • Koretz Proposes Watered Down Melrose Streetscape Project (Urbanize)
  • Koretz Proposes Expanding Adaptive Reuse Citywide – For Moderate Income Housing (Urbanize)
  • 26-Unit 13-Parking Space Apartments Proposed For Hollywood (Urbanize)
  • In 2020, America Embraced Black Lives Matter (LAT)
  • Garcetti Redirecting Very Little Police Funding Is Political Theater (KNOCK.LA)
  • Garcetti Announces Urban Air Mobility Plan (MyNewsLA)
  • Biden Says He Will Keep Fossil Fuels In the Ground (LAT)

