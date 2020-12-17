Today’s Headlines

CA Record COVID Spike Keeps Spiking (LAT)

…ICU Bed Availability Drops To 0.5 Percent (Daily News)

Editorial: L.A. Transit Needs More Service and Bus Lanes (LAT)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One In Winnetka (Daily News)

Driving Making Wildfires Worse (LAist)

L.A. City Council Approves $43.5M For Three Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)

Koretz Proposes Watered Down Melrose Streetscape Project (Urbanize)

Koretz Proposes Expanding Adaptive Reuse Citywide – For Moderate Income Housing (Urbanize)

26-Unit 13-Parking Space Apartments Proposed For Hollywood (Urbanize)

In 2020, America Embraced Black Lives Matter (LAT)

Garcetti Redirecting Very Little Police Funding Is Political Theater (KNOCK.LA)

Garcetti Announces Urban Air Mobility Plan (MyNewsLA)

Biden Says He Will Keep Fossil Fuels In the Ground (LAT)

