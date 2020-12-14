This Week In Livable Streets
New L.A. City bus shelter and street furniture contract, COVID-19 briefings, and more:
- Monday 12/7 and Wednesday 12/9 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. COVID is widespread and killing Angelenos. Please be careful and safe.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel
- Starting Tuesday 12/15 – Investing in Place, Streets for All, and others are encouraging interested persons to weigh in on the city of Los Angeles’ street furniture contract – which governs bus shelters throughout the city. For details see Investing in Place blog post or Streets for All alert. The public has five virtual meetings where the city will receive public comments:
– Tuesday 12/15 from 12-2 p.m.
– Saturday 12/19 from 12-2 p.m.
– Monday 12/21 from 9-11 a.m.
– Tuesday 1/5/2021 from 1-3 p.m.
– Thursday 1/14/2021 at the 6 p.m. Westside Neighborhood Council meeting
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org