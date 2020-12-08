Today

CA COVID Deaths Surpass 20,000 (LAT)

…LA COVID Hospitalizations Spiking (LAT, Daily News) DA Gascon Sworn In, Begins Sweeping Reform (LAist)

Mayors To Fill AQMD Seat This Week (LAT)

Alexandria Contreras Hosting ‘No More Lanes’ Anti-Freeway Widening Event Saturday (@alexfordowney Twitter)

Video Of Test Train On Under Construction Crenshaw/LAX Line (Metro YouTube)

Former Councilmember José Huizar Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery (LAT)

Striking “Wrapper” Office Tower Rising At Expo La Cienega/Jefferson Station (Urbanize)

