Today

  • CA COVID Deaths Surpass 20,000 (LAT)
    …LA COVID Hospitalizations Spiking (LAT, Daily News)
  • DA Gascon Sworn In, Begins Sweeping Reform (LAist)
  • Mayors To Fill AQMD Seat This Week (LAT)
  • Alexandria Contreras Hosting ‘No More Lanes’ Anti-Freeway Widening Event Saturday (@alexfordowney Twitter)
  • Video Of Test Train On Under Construction Crenshaw/LAX Line (Metro YouTube)
  • Former Councilmember José Huizar Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery (LAT)
  • Striking “Wrapper” Office Tower Rising At Expo La Cienega/Jefferson Station (Urbanize)

