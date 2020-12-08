Today
- CA COVID Deaths Surpass 20,000 (LAT)
…LA COVID Hospitalizations Spiking (LAT, Daily News)
- DA Gascon Sworn In, Begins Sweeping Reform (LAist)
- Mayors To Fill AQMD Seat This Week (LAT)
- Alexandria Contreras Hosting ‘No More Lanes’ Anti-Freeway Widening Event Saturday (@alexfordowney Twitter)
- Video Of Test Train On Under Construction Crenshaw/LAX Line (Metro YouTube)
- Former Councilmember José Huizar Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery (LAT)
- Striking “Wrapper” Office Tower Rising At Expo La Cienega/Jefferson Station (Urbanize)
