This Week In Livable Streets
Metro bus service changes, Move L.A. Transit Zoomposium, Streets for All hosts Hayes Davenport, COVID-19 briefings, and more:
- Monday 12/7 and Wednesday 12/9 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. COVID is widespread and killing Angelenos. Please be careful and safe.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel
- Tuesday 12/8 – Move L.A. will host a Transit is the Future Zoomposium from 1:30-3 p.m. Panels include elected officials, nonprofit leaders and others – speaking on the need for federal aid to ensure public transportation system. Details at Move L.A. event page or Facebook event.
- Wednesday 12/9 – Streets for All will host a virtual Happy Hour with L.A. Podcast co-host Hayes Davenport. The event will take place from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. Details at Streets for All event page.
- Sunday 12/13 – Twice-per-year Metro service changes will go into effect. These are theoretically aligned with Metro’s NextGen Bus Study, though line frequencies are much less due to recent budget cuts. On several corridors there will be no more Metro Rapid buses, as the service will be consolidated with local lines. Details at The Source.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org