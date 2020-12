Today’s Headlines

Due To COVID Surge, CA Hospitals Face Staffing Shortages (LAT)

Metro Board Approves East San Fernando Valley Rail EIR (The Source)

LACBC and Streets for All Host Holiday Events (Biking in L.A.)

Inclusive Action‘s CORE Project Preserves Small Businesses in Gentrifying Neighborhoods

Car Tire Chemicals Kill Salmon (LAT)

Pandemic Bus Lanes Success Stories (SB Chicago)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA