Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Reporting High Numbers Of COVID Cases (Eastsider, LAT, Daily News)
- The Appeal On Past, Present, and Future Of the District Attorney’s Office
- Activists Protest UCLA Allowing LAPD Use of Jackie Robinson Stadium (Daily Bruin)
- New Union Station Patsaouras Busway Station Open (NBC4, The Source)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Two, Injures Two In Whittier Crash (Whittier Daily News)
…Two Killed, Four Hospitalized In Long Beach Freeway Crash (Daily News)
…One Dead, One Critically Injured In Head-On Crash In Northridge (Daily News)
- Cyclist Killed In Venice Bicycle-Snatching (NBC4)
- Contested Chatsworth Supportive Housing Project Files Plans (Urbanize)
- L.A.-Vegas High-Speed Rail Fails To Sell Bonds (Trains.com, Bloomberg)
- Ground Broken On New Phase Of Wilmington Waterfront Park (Urbanize)
- Alissa Walker On Hollywood Target A Husk No More (Curbed)
- Cities Are Boarding Up In Anticipation Of Election Night Protests (Curbed)
