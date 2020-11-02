Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County Reporting High Numbers Of COVID Cases (Eastsider, LAT, Daily News)
  • The Appeal On Past, Present, and Future Of the District Attorney’s Office
  • Activists Protest UCLA Allowing LAPD Use of Jackie Robinson Stadium (Daily Bruin)
  • New Union Station Patsaouras Busway Station Open (NBC4, The Source)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills Two, Injures Two In Whittier Crash (Whittier Daily News)
    …Two Killed, Four Hospitalized In Long Beach Freeway Crash (Daily News)
    …One Dead, One Critically Injured In Head-On Crash In Northridge (Daily News)
  • Cyclist Killed In Venice Bicycle-Snatching (NBC4)
  • Contested Chatsworth Supportive Housing Project Files Plans (Urbanize)
  • L.A.-Vegas High-Speed Rail Fails To Sell Bonds (Trains.com, Bloomberg)
  • Ground Broken On New Phase Of Wilmington Waterfront Park (Urbanize)
  • Alissa Walker On Hollywood Target A Husk No More (Curbed)
  • Cities Are Boarding Up In Anticipation Of Election Night Protests (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA