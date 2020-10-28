One Last Thank You to Our Streetsie Winners and Sponsors for This Year’s Awards!
Last night, a group of two dozen activists, civil servants and elected leaders gathered on Zoom to celebrate the 2020 Streetsie Award Winners for Streetsblog Los Angeles. Apparently, there was some other event going on at the same time, a hockey game or something, but we still gathered together to celebrate our winners and enjoy a moment of happiness during these crazy, crazy times.
As has become a tradition these last few years, our team bestows titles on all our award winners to memorialize their mighty achievements. For those of you who missed out because you chose to watch the curling event instead last night, here’s your 2020 World Streetsie Champions:
Lioness for LGBTQ+
Amiable Avenger of Equity
Marvelous Maestra of Metro
L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl
Soul of the Heart of Screenland
Benevolent Bringer of Bike Lanes
Victor of Vision Zero
Lover of Local Progress
Culver City Council Member and former Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells
Outstanding Opener of Streets
Also the Slower of Streets
Sartorial Cycling Sage of South L.A.
Proud Proponent of Parks
CicLAvia Chief Strategist and L.A. City Commissioner Tafarai Bayne
Heroes of the Battle of the High Desert
Slayer of Stupid Freeways
Defender of Joshua Trees
True Trusters of Transit
Celebrating Their Own Decade of Tremendous Deeds
Climate Resolve
Luminarious Legal Eagle of LACBC
Commander in the Courtroom
Derring-do Defender of Due Process
Jim Pocrass, Esq.
Righteous Pedaler for Progress
Crafty Champion for CalBike
Gentle Jurist for Justice
Joshua Cohen, Esq.
And one last thanks to our fantastic sponsors for the 2020 Streetsie Awards!
- The David Bohnett Foundation
- Climate Resolve
- The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority
- Pocrass & De Los Reyes LLP
- Los Angeles City Bureau of Street Services/StreetsLA
- Santa Monica SPOKE
- Miceli Infrastructure Consulting
Our awards this year were somewhat delayed because of the pandemic, we usually decide on awards in December and January, announce them in the winter, and celebrate them in the Spring. If you have any ideas on who we should be celebrating in 2021, please let us know in the comments or email me at damien@streetsblog.org.