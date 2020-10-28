One Last Thank You to Our Streetsie Winners and Sponsors for This Year’s Awards!

Last night, a group of two dozen activists, civil servants and elected leaders gathered on Zoom to celebrate the 2020 Streetsie Award Winners for Streetsblog Los Angeles. Apparently, there was some other event going on at the same time, a hockey game or something, but we still gathered together to celebrate our winners and enjoy a moment of happiness during these crazy, crazy times.

As has become a tradition these last few years, our team bestows titles on all our award winners to memorialize their mighty achievements. For those of you who missed out because you chose to watch the curling event instead last night, here’s your 2020 World Streetsie Champions:

Lioness for LGBTQ+

Amiable Avenger of Equity

Marvelous Maestra of Metro

L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

Soul of the Heart of Screenland

Benevolent Bringer of Bike Lanes

Victor of Vision Zero

Lover of Local Progress

Culver City Council Member and former Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells



Outstanding Opener of Streets

Also the Slower of Streets

Sartorial Cycling Sage of South L.A.

Proud Proponent of Parks

CicLAvia Chief Strategist and L.A. City Commissioner Tafarai Bayne



Heroes of the Battle of the High Desert

Slayer of Stupid Freeways

Defender of Joshua Trees

True Trusters of Transit

Celebrating Their Own Decade of Tremendous Deeds

Climate Resolve



Luminarious Legal Eagle of LACBC

Commander in the Courtroom

Derring-do Defender of Due Process

Jim Pocrass, Esq.



Righteous Pedaler for Progress

Crafty Champion for CalBike

Gentle Jurist for Justice

Joshua Cohen, Esq.



And one last thanks to our fantastic sponsors for the 2020 Streetsie Awards!

Our awards this year were somewhat delayed because of the pandemic, we usually decide on awards in December and January, announce them in the winter, and celebrate them in the Spring. If you have any ideas on who we should be celebrating in 2021, please let us know in the comments or email me at damien@streetsblog.org.