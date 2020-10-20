Today’s Headlines
- Protestors Dump Dirt To Protest Exide Injustice (LAT)
…Exide Fiasco Shows How Companies Poison People (LAT)
- LAPD Arrests Suspect In Killing Of Metro Employee (LAT, The Source, KABC, KTLA)
- Trading Endorsements For Cash – What’s Behind Election Mailers (L.A. Taco, Knock)
- Compton Residents Demanding Sheriff Reform (LAT)
- Metro Closing Little Tokyo Station For 2 Years For Construction (LAT)
- Carnage: Tow Driver Crashes Into Car, Killing Woman In Lancaster (Daily News)
- L.A. City Grants CEQA Exemption To 7-Story Affordable Housing Planned In Westlake (Urbanize)
- 6-Story Mixed-Use Planned By Pasadena City Hall (Urbanize)
- Alhambra Approves Inclusionary Housing Affordability Incentives (Wave)
