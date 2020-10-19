Today’s Headlines
- Metro Employee Stabbed, Killed in DTLA 7th Street Station (The Source, LAT, Daily News)
- Voter Registration Deadline Is Today (Eastsider)
- San Diego Coastal Residents Against Safety Fencing Planned For Rail Tracks (LAT)
- Driver Arrested in Hawthorne Hit-and-Run Crash (NBC4, Daily Breeze)
- GM To Run Robo-Cars In San Francisco (LAT)
- City Council Rejects Appeal, Support 6-Story Pico Union Apartments Project (Urbanize)
- Biden Climate Plan Would Be Good For California (LAT)
- Law Enforcement A Hot Issue In Mitchell-Wesson Supervisor Race (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA