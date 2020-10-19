Today’s Headlines

Metro Employee Stabbed, Killed in DTLA 7th Street Station (The Source, LAT, Daily News)

Voter Registration Deadline Is Today (Eastsider)

San Diego Coastal Residents Against Safety Fencing Planned For Rail Tracks (LAT)

Driver Arrested in Hawthorne Hit-and-Run Crash (NBC4, Daily Breeze)

GM To Run Robo-Cars In San Francisco (LAT)

City Council Rejects Appeal, Support 6-Story Pico Union Apartments Project (Urbanize)

Biden Climate Plan Would Be Good For California (LAT)

Law Enforcement A Hot Issue In Mitchell-Wesson Supervisor Race (LAT)

