Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Employee Stabbed, Killed in DTLA 7th Street Station (The Source, LAT, Daily News)
  • Voter Registration Deadline Is Today (Eastsider)
  • San Diego Coastal Residents Against Safety Fencing Planned For Rail Tracks (LAT)
  • Driver Arrested in Hawthorne Hit-and-Run Crash (NBC4, Daily Breeze)
  • GM To Run Robo-Cars In San Francisco (LAT)
  • City Council Rejects Appeal, Support 6-Story Pico Union Apartments Project (Urbanize)
  • Biden Climate Plan Would Be Good For California (LAT)
  • Law Enforcement A Hot Issue In Mitchell-Wesson Supervisor Race (LAT)

