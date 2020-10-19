This Week In Livable Streets

This week and next, Streetsblog will host our annual Streetsie Awards fundraiser events: GAME NIGHT this Wednesday! SHEILA KUEHL AMA this Saturday!  and virtual AWARDS DINNER GALA next week Tuesday! Thank you to our awesomely generous Streetsie event sponsors:

  • The David Bohnett Foundation
  • Climate Resolve
  • The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority
  • Pocrass & De Los Reyes LLP
  • Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services/Streets L.A.
  • Santa Monica SPOKE

And here’s this week’s calendar featuring Streetsies!!!, Fight Exide march, T-Committee, Metro board, SEED groundbreaking, CA High-Speed Rail and COVID-19 briefings.:

  • All month – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition hosts Walktober – featuring themed walks, self-guided walking tours, and more.
  • Monday 10/19 and Wednesday 10/21 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
  • Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel
  • Monday 10/19Today L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Streets for All is urging public comment on an item that would make upgrades to the city’s Slow Streets program. Details, including access information, at meeting agenda and special meeting agenda.
Fight Exide march tonight
Fight Exide march tonight

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

