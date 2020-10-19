This Week In Livable Streets
This week and next, Streetsblog will host our annual Streetsie Awards fundraiser events: GAME NIGHT this Wednesday! SHEILA KUEHL AMA this Saturday! and virtual AWARDS DINNER GALA next week Tuesday! Thank you to our awesomely generous Streetsie event sponsors:
- The David Bohnett Foundation
- Climate Resolve
- The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority
- Pocrass & De Los Reyes LLP
- Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services/Streets L.A.
- Santa Monica SPOKE
And here’s this week’s calendar featuring Streetsies!!!, Fight Exide march, T-Committee, Metro board, SEED groundbreaking, CA High-Speed Rail and COVID-19 briefings.:
- All month – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition hosts Walktober – featuring themed walks, self-guided walking tours, and more.
- Monday 10/19 and Wednesday 10/21 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel
- Monday 10/19 – Today L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Streets for All is urging public comment on an item that would make upgrades to the city’s Slow Streets program. Details, including access information, at meeting agenda and special meeting agenda.
- Monday 10/19 – Tonight East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice is hosting a Fight Exide march from Boyle Heights to the Federal Courthouse downtown. Meet at 5:30 p.m. at Mariachi Plaza. Details at EYCEJ Twitter or other social media.
- Wednesday 10/21 – Metro, County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, and others will host a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the SEED School of Los Angeles County, to be located at Vermont Avenue and Manchester. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast live at Ridley-Thomas and Metro Facebook pages. Details at event flier.
- Wednesday 10/21 – Join Streetsblog L.A. for a Game Night hosted by 2020 Streetsie Winner Jim Pocrass and SBLA Founding Editor Damien Newton. The first part of Streetsblog’s three 2020 Streetsie award celebrations will be the first-ever game night featuring prizes and surprises – an hour of fun, laughs, and participation by attendees.
Tickets are sliding scale – you set your own price, down to free – but your donation supports Streetsblog’s independent journalism! Sign up via Eventbrite to receive Zoom link.
- Wednesday 10/21 – The California High-Speed Rail Authority will host a Virtual Community Meeting on its plans for the Palmdale to Burbank Project Section. CAHSRA will take input on the six alternatives planned to be included in the environmental review. The meeting will be held in English from 5:30-7 p.m. and in Spanish from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom webinar 883 1625 5075, passcode 330513. Details at CAHSRA Palmdale to Burbank section webpage.
- Thursday 10/22 – The Metro board will hold its regular monthly meeting starting at 10 a.m. Agenda items include a motion to further study less harmful alternatives for 605 and 5 Freeway widening project, plans for Regional Connector operations, and more. Details at meeting agenda.
- Saturday 10/24 – Join Streetsblog L.A. for an “Ask Me Anything” interview with the one and only Sheila Kuehl, L.A. County Supervisor, Metro boardmember, and longtime fighter for the environment, for women, for families, for homes, and much more! The interview will be MC-ed by SBLA Editor Joe Linton, and will take place from 4-5 p.m. Tickets are sliding scale – you set your own price, down to free – but your donation supports Streetsblog’s independent journalism! Sign up via Eventbrite to receive Zoom link.
- Next week: Tuesday 10/27 – Streetsblog L.A. will host the 2020 Streetsie Awards Celebration honoring Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Culver City Councilmember and former Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells, CicLAvia Chief Strategist and L.A. City Commissioner Tafarai Bayne, Climate Resolve, Jim Pocrass, Esq. and Joshua Cohen, Esq. Tickets are sliding scale – you set your own price, down to free – but your donation supports Streetsblog’s independent journalism! Sign up via Eventbrite to receive Zoom link.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org