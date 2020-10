Today’s Headlines

Sheriff Deputy Banditos Gang Exerts Undue Influence At East L.A. Station (LAT, Daily News, Eastsider)

L.A. City Rolls Back Plans To Furlough Workers (LAT)

How School Police Cuts Are Working Three Months In (LAist)

Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Teen In Hawthorne (Daily Breeze)

Supportive Housing Underway In Watts (Urbanize)

How Census Impacts L.A. Commutes (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA