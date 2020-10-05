This Week In Livable Streets

Noche de las Luminarias, Walktober, Lincoln Blvd, Link Union Station, Bicycle Advisory Committee, congestion pricing, and COVID-19 briefings.

All month – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition hosts Walktober – featuring themed walks, self-guided walking tours, and more.

Monday 10/5 and Wednesday 10/7 – L.A. County Public Health's former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

Thursday 10/8 – Metro will host a virtual public scoping meeting for the Link Union Station project (Link US) formerly called the Union Station run-through tracks. The Link US Project will add run-through track capability and the ability to accommodate high-speed rail service. Provide comments on the scope of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) from 6-8 p.m. The presentation will take place from 6-6:30 p.m., then public comment from 6:30–8 p.m. To access by phone, call 669.900.9128 or access via Zoom, meeting ID: 824 7060 0907 Passcode: 454631. Public comment deadline is October 19, for details see Metro project page.

Saturday 10/10 – ActiveSGV is celebrating its 10th birthday with its "Noche de las Luminarias" annual awards dinner. The event will held virtually but still include opportunities to socialize with fellow valley residents, advocates, and decision-makers. There's even an option to support a local bicycle-friendly business by having a meal delivered to your home! Details at ActiveSGV.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org