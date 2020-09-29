This Week In Livable Streets
Everyone In, Metro Recovery Task Force, Heart of Hollywood, and COVID-19 briefings.
- Tuesday 9/29 and Wednesday 9/30 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel
- Wednesday 9/29 – Everyone In L.A. will host Stories From The Frontline: Families Edition from noon to 1 p.m. Stories From The Frontline is an opportunity for people in the community who have experienced homelessness, or worked to end it, to share their personal stories of strength and perseverance. Details at Everyone In event page.
- Wednesday 9/30 – The HEART of Hollywood streetscape project is hosting a series of virtual roundtable sessions on Wednesdays in September, with the last remaining session at 3 p.m. For details see HEART of Hollywood engage webpage. To participate, RSVP to daniel.halden[at]lacity.org.
- Thursday 10/1 – Metro’s COVID-19 Recovery Task Force Committee will host a virtual public input meeting starting at 6 p.m. Access via Microsoft Teams webpage or phone: English (877) 422-8614, conference ID: 4321142# or Spanish (877) 422_8614, conference ID: 4321154#. Details at Metro Recovery Task Force webpage.
