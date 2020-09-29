Eyes on the Street: More Culver City COVID Street Reconfiguration, Including Washington Bike Lane

New temporary protected bike lane on Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
New temporary protected bike lane on Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Earlier this summer, Streetsblog reported on Culver City responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by nimbly appropriating downtown street space to add outdoor dining, a shared bus/bike lane, and more space for distanced walking. Over the past month, Culver City has continued to repurpose additional space from cars to dining.

For about about a thousand feet of on Washington Boulevard in the Culver City Arts District – westbound between La Cienega Boulevard and La Cienega Avenue – the city removed one travel lane and one on-street parking lane and converted them to outdoor dining and a protected bike lane.

CulverWashington1
New temporary outdoor dining space and protected bike lane on Washington Boulevard in Culver City
CulverWashington3
On Washington Boulevard, Culver City repurposed a travel lane and on-street parking to provide space for dining and for bicycling

Starting at La Cienega Boulevard, the city has added “candlestick” posts to warn drivers of the upcoming merge. Yesterday, SBLA observed some fast moving drivers trying to merge at the last moment, causing other drivers to honk horns irately. Overall the new configuration seemed to be serving diners, cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers pretty well.

CulverWashington5
Drivers get notice of the narrowed lanes ahead starting just east of La Cienega Blvd
More lane closed ahead signage on Washington Blvd near Ballona Creek
Additional lane closed ahead signage on Washington Blvd near Ballona Creek

Below are a couple more Culver City street repurposing projects SBLA spotted yesterday.

Expanded outdoor dining on Irving Place in downtown Culver City
Expanded outdoor dining on Irving Place in downtown Culver City
Temporary no left turn signage has been beefed up preventing drivers from turning into the bus/bike lane in downtown Culver City. Compare to earlier photo.
Temporary no left turn signage has been beefed up preventing drivers from turning into the bus/bike lane in downtown Culver City. Compare to earlier photo.
Outdoor dining on Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City
Outdoor dining on Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Culver City Walks, Not Runs, Towards Transportation Sustainability

By Damien Newton |
Following the decline of the studios in the 1960’s and 1970’s, Culver City had to reinvent itself.  In the 1990’s, the city once commonly referred to as “The Heart of Screenland” undertook an aggressive campaign to revitalize their Downtown area that was mostly successful in attracting businesses and tourists to bolster the city’s economy.  Today, nearly […]

Thoughts While Riding the Expo Bike Lane

By Damien Newton |
Last week, I had a chance to ride on the recently-installed bike lane that runs parallel to the Expo Light Rail Line in South Los Angeles from USC to La Cienega Boulevard. At first, the lanes run on Exposition Boulevard until La Brea where they shoot up to Jefferson Boulevard. There has already been some […]