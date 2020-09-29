Eyes on the Street: More Culver City COVID Street Reconfiguration, Including Washington Bike Lane

Earlier this summer, Streetsblog reported on Culver City responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by nimbly appropriating downtown street space to add outdoor dining, a shared bus/bike lane, and more space for distanced walking. Over the past month, Culver City has continued to repurpose additional space from cars to dining.

For about about a thousand feet of on Washington Boulevard in the Culver City Arts District – westbound between La Cienega Boulevard and La Cienega Avenue – the city removed one travel lane and one on-street parking lane and converted them to outdoor dining and a protected bike lane.

I got a protected, buffered bike lane installed on my street!!! pic.twitter.com/xhGjHHJ7I5 — Bubba 🐡 (@bubbathefish) September 21, 2020

Starting at La Cienega Boulevard, the city has added “candlestick” posts to warn drivers of the upcoming merge. Yesterday, SBLA observed some fast moving drivers trying to merge at the last moment, causing other drivers to honk horns irately. Overall the new configuration seemed to be serving diners, cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers pretty well.

Below are a couple more Culver City street repurposing projects SBLA spotted yesterday.