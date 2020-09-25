Downtown L.A. Aliso Street Bus-Only Lane Opens Next Week

Bus riders should see their ride times improved when the new Aliso Street bus-only lane premieres next week. The quarter-mile new one-way eastbound bus lane extends only three blocks, but completes a key connection between Spring Street’s counterflow bus lane and the El Monte Busway.

Buses currently have a dedicated left turn pocket from Aliso onto Alameda Street. Before they reach that pocket, buses often get stuck in Aliso Street congestion, especially as drivers crowd to get onto the 101 Freeway at Los Angeles Street. According to the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) fact sheet, up to 61 buses per hour use Aliso during rush hour, roughly one bus per minute. These include the Metro Silver Line (now renamed the J Line) and Foothill Transit Silver Streak.

The bus lane will hug the right curb for two blocks between Spring and Los Angeles Street, where right turning cars and all bikes share the bus lane. It then transitions to the middle lane between Los Angeles Street and Alameda. The Aliso bus lane will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Aliso bus lane is one of five new DTLA bus lanes announced by Metro and LADOT as part of their working group to improve bus speeds. New bus lanes on 5th and 6th Streets opened in August. No date has been announced for planned new bus lanes on Grand Avenue and Olive Street.

Preliminary markings are already visible on Aliso Street. Final markings are scheduled to be installed today through Sunday.

Next month, El Monte busway riders will also see new changes at Union Station. The Patsaouras Plaza busway station had been anticipated to open this weekend, but that opening has been delayed until late October.