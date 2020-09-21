This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, Phillips’ The Affordable City, San Fernando Valley Extinction Rebellion, Metro Goods Movement Plan, Heart of Hollywood, and COVID-19 briefings.
- Monday 9/21 and Wednesday 9/23 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Monday 9/21 – Extinction Rebellion San Fernando Valley is holding a 3 p.m. March and Rally for A Livable Planet, coinciding with a National Day of Climate Action. Gather at 3 p.m. at Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Park at 14201 Huston Street in Sherman Oaks. Details at @amariescully Twitter.
- Tuesday 9/22 – San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association (SPUR) will host friend of the blog Shane Phillips speaking on his new book The Affordable City. The talk takes place at 12:30 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Tuesday 9/22 – Metro is hosting a 6:30-7:30 p.m. telephone town hall on its Goods Movement Strategic Plan. Details at The Source.
- Wednesday 9/23 and continuing Wednesdays through 9/30 – The HEART of Hollywood streetscape project is hosting a series of virtual roundtable sessions on Wednesdays in September, with the remaining sessions on September 23 and 30 – all at 3 p.m. For details see HEART of Hollywood engage webpage. To participate, RSVP to daniel.halden[at]lacity.org.
- Thursday 9/24 – The Metro board will hold its regular monthly meeting. On the agenda is approving a proposed budget that would cut bus service by 20 percent from the prior fiscal year. Metro has been denying that the budget includes cuts. Transit advocates are urging the agency to fund more bus service. The meeting starts at 10 a.m., details at meeting agenda.
