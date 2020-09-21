New Short Film ‘Spokespeople’ Documents Slices of L.A. Bicycling

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package.

Filmmaker Ryan Henry Mekenian has a new short film called Spokespeople which showcases many aspects of bicycling in Los Angeles.

Spokespeople explores Justice for Woon, CicLAvia, the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition, group rides, and several L.A. bike co-ops including The Bicycle Kitchen and BikeRoWave. It features interview with many leaders active in L.A.’s varied bicycle communities: Edin Barrientos, Colin Bogart, Rachel Horn, Oddaro Johnson, Jimmy Lizama, Adonia Lugo, Spencer Sims, Jane Voodikon, and Frederick “Woon” Frazier’s mother Beverly Owens and his son Frederick Frazier III.

Readers can support Spokespeople by catching it at two upcoming festivals: Catalina Film Festival or the Better Cities Film Festival. It is also available to watch on Vimeo.
