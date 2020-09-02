Today’s Headlines
- Protests and Questions About Sheriff Deputy Killing On Dijon Kizzee (LAist)
- Meet the Families Of L.A. Law Enforcement Shooting Victims (L.A. Taco)
- Guardado’s Family Files Lawsuit Against L.A. County Sheriffs (LAT)
- Metro Proposes Removing Bike Lanes For Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit (Biking in L.A.)
- L.A. Approves $10M For Eviction Defense, $50M For Programs For Poor Households (LAT)
- Report: 1 In 5 L.A. Tenants Struggle To Pay Rent (Urbanize)
- Unhoused Death Spiking In L.A. (Capital and Main)
- Prosecutors Investigating Four LAPD Officers Actions At Protests (NBC4)
- City of L.A. To Declare Fiscal Emergency, Could Cut Pay (LAT)
…Not the Time To Increase Police Pay (LAT Opinion)
- Lyft/Uber Harass Critic (LAT)
- CA Fails To Pass Law Legalizing Duplexes (LAT)
