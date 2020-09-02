Today’s Headlines

Protests and Questions About Sheriff Deputy Killing On Dijon Kizzee (LAist)

Meet the Families Of L.A. Law Enforcement Shooting Victims (L.A. Taco)

Guardado’s Family Files Lawsuit Against L.A. County Sheriffs (LAT)

Metro Proposes Removing Bike Lanes For Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit (Biking in L.A.)

L.A. Approves $10M For Eviction Defense, $50M For Programs For Poor Households (LAT)

Report: 1 In 5 L.A. Tenants Struggle To Pay Rent (Urbanize)

Unhoused Death Spiking In L.A. (Capital and Main)

Prosecutors Investigating Four LAPD Officers Actions At Protests (NBC4)

City of L.A. To Declare Fiscal Emergency, Could Cut Pay (LAT)

…Not the Time To Increase Police Pay (LAT Opinion)

CA Fails To Pass Law Legalizing Duplexes (LAT)

