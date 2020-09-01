Today’s Headlines
- Sheriff Deputies Shoot, Kill South L.A. Bicyclist (NYT, LAT, NBC, Open Source Intelligence, Daily News)
- CA Passes 5-Month Eviction Protection Legislation (LAT)
- August Was Deadliest COVID-19 Month For CA (LAT)
- Driver Deliberately Rams Into Shoe Store On Melrose (@yeezyqueue Twitter)
- Curren Price Paved Way For Reef Billboards, Then Got Big Campaign Expenditures (LAT)
- Metro Reforming Its Policing (Transit Center)
- Equitable Eagle Rock Update: Attend Tonight’s 7 p.m. Bus Rapid Transit Presentation (Change.org)
- Mini-Permanent All Black Lives Matter Mural Painted On Hollywood (Daily News)
- Carnage: Stolen Car Driver Kills Man In Gardena (Daily Breeze)
- Inclusive Action Interviews Street Vendor Patty Archuleta
- Rancho Palos Verdes Eliminating Public Parking For Coastal Open Space (Legal Planet)
- Gehry The Grand Complex Is Halfway Done (Urbanize)
- Take LADOT’s Stresss-Free Connections Survey (Survey Monkey)
- Take Metro’s G (Orange) Line Sepulveda Station First/Last Mile Survey (The Source)
