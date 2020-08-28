Today’s Headlines
- Dangers Of Third COVID-19 Wave: Young People, Essential Workers (LAT)
- More On Metro Fare Free Initiative (LB Post, L.A. Magazine, Daily News, The Source, Urbanize)
- CA Adopts New Diesel Truck and Ship Rules (LAT)
- Ten Arrested In DTLA Jacob Blake Police Brutality Protests (LAT)
- Officer Says LAPD Had Quotas, Silenced Whistleblowers In Gang-Labeling Scandal (LAT)
- Beverly Hills Charging Protestors With Curfew Violations (LAT)
- Montebello Legalizes Street Vendors (SGV Tribune)
- New Silver Lake Reservoir Public Space Plan (LAist, Urbanize)
- O’Farrell Proposes Supportive Housing At City Site By Beverly/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- Too Many Drunk Drivers (Biking in L.A., CBS)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA