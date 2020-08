Today’s Headlines

SBLA’s Sahra Sulaiman Takes Apart A Self-Justifying LAPD Gun Tweet

OC Drops Off CA COVID-19 Watch List, L.A. Remains On It (LAT)

Carnage: Man Killed In Solo Car Crash On Freeway In Pasadena (SGV Tribune)

…Driver Kills One, Injures Four In Freeway Crash In Pasadena (SGV Tribune)

…Family And Friends Mourn Passenger Killed In East L.A. DUI Car vs. Bus Crash (Eastsider)

Pasadena Cyclists Ride For Black Lives (Pasadena Star News)

Beverly Hills Is A Hub For Conservative Rallies (LAist)

