This Week In Livable Streets
Pasadena BLM ride, NextGen hearings, T-Committee, Metro Committees, and COVID briefings.
- Monday 8/17 and Wednesday 8/19 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Monday 8/17 – Tonight’s Walk Bike Glendale La Crescenta Avenue alert was postponed – see Facebook event for updated information.
- Wednesday 8/19 – The Los Angeles City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 1 p.m. to discuss various items, including projects that L.A. is planning to apply for CA Active Transportation Program grant funding. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 8/19 and Thursday 8/20 – The Metro board is back after a brief summer hiatus. This week, metro committees meet and discuss and decide items in advance of next week’s full board meeting. Committee meeting details at Metro board webpage.
- Starting Wednesday 8/19 – Metro will host a series of hearings on bus service changes planned under its NextGen Bus Study. These hearings mostly take place as part of the agency’s August regional Service Council meetings. For details on accessing these meeting, see Metro NextGen page events tab.
– San Fernando Valley: Wednesday 8/19 at 6:30pm – Facebook event.
– South Bay Cities: Thursday 8/20 at 6 p.m. – Facebook event.
– All Regions: Saturday 8/22 at 10 a.m. – Facebook event.
– San Gabriel Valley: Monday 8/24 at 6 p.m. – Facebook event.
– Westside Central: Wednesday 8/26 at 6 p.m. – Facebook event.
– Gateway Cities: Thursday 8/27 at 6 p.m. – Facebook event.
- Saturday 8/22 – The Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition, NAACP, NDLON, and CICOPP will host an Evening Ride for Black Lives Matter: Demand Police Oversight in Pasadena. Each stop will commemorate a person whose interactions with the Pasadena Police resulted in injury or death: Christopher Ballew, Kendrec McDade, Reginald Thomas, and Margarita Perez. Ride will begin at 7 p.m. at First AME Church, at 1700 N. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena. Details at Facebook event.
