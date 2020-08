Today’s Headlines

How L.A. Rushed Its Reopening, Worsening A Health Crisis (LAT)

Debunking Fox Reporter’s Lie On LAPD Response To Bonin’s Home (Medium)

Sheriff Firing Three Deputies Over Off-Duty Fight Incident (LAT)

Complete Streets Planned For Melrose (Urbanize)

Caltrans Replacing Freeway Ped Bridge In Encino (Biking in L.A.)

More On New SGV Bike Lanes (Colorado Blvd)

Uber/Lyft Denied Delay In Treating Drivers As Employees (LAT)

Driver Survives Car Being Hit By Metro A Line In March (CBS)

Study: Climate Change Will Flood Southern CA (NBC)

