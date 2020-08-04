Today’s Headlines

One Day Of COVID-19 Shows Wrenching Inequities (LAT)

Is Metro Planning To Delay NextGen Bus Network Improvements? (Investing in Place)

Five People Suing LAPD Over Misclassification As Gang Members (Daily Breeze)

The High Cost Of Evictions/Displacements (Inclusive Action)

Thousand Oaks Car Crash Kills Two (LAT, Daily News)

Huizar Pleads Not Guilty To Corruption Charges (LAT)

128-Unit, 4-Parking Space Affordable Housing Planned In Pico Union (Urbanize)

