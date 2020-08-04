Today’s Headlines
- One Day Of COVID-19 Shows Wrenching Inequities (LAT)
- Is Metro Planning To Delay NextGen Bus Network Improvements? (Investing in Place)
- Five People Suing LAPD Over Misclassification As Gang Members (Daily Breeze)
- The High Cost Of Evictions/Displacements (Inclusive Action)
- Thousand Oaks Car Crash Kills Two (LAT, Daily News)
- Huizar Pleads Not Guilty To Corruption Charges (LAT)
- 128-Unit, 4-Parking Space Affordable Housing Planned In Pico Union (Urbanize)
