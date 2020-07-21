Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County COVID Cases Continue To Surge (Eastsider)
…L.A. Expected To Be Largest City With Second Stay At Home Order (LAT)
- Metro Mourns Rep John Lewis and Rev C.T. Vivian (The Source)
- Metro Enhances Reporting and Tracking Of Sexual Harassment (The Source)
- WeHo Looks To Reconsider E-Scooter Ban (WeHoVille)
- More On Protesting LAPD Killing Trader Joe’s Worker Melly Corado (L.A. Taco, Eastsider)
- Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In El Sereno (Eastsider)
- Driver Crashes Into Lincoln Park Lake (Eastsider)
