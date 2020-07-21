Today’s Headlines

L.A. County COVID Cases Continue To Surge (Eastsider)

…L.A. Expected To Be Largest City With Second Stay At Home Order (LAT)

Metro Mourns Rep John Lewis and Rev C.T. Vivian (The Source)

Metro Enhances Reporting and Tracking Of Sexual Harassment (The Source)

WeHo Looks To Reconsider E-Scooter Ban (WeHoVille)

More On Protesting LAPD Killing Trader Joe’s Worker Melly Corado (L.A. Taco, Eastsider)

Carnage: Driver Kills Pedestrian In El Sereno (Eastsider)

Driver Crashes Into Lincoln Park Lake (Eastsider)

