Today’s Headlines

  • Garcetti Says L.A. On the Brink Of COVID Lockdown, Reopened Too Fast (LAT, Daily News, US News, CBS2, ABC7)
  • Santa Monica Extends COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium (Urbanize)
  • How Freeways Contribute To L.A.’s Inequality And Racial Divide (L.A. Taco)
  • Black Lives Matter Host Town Hall On Policing (LAist)
  • FBI Will Review Sheriffs Shooting Andres Guardado (LAist)
  • Protestors March To Demand Justice For Trader Joe’s Worker Killed By LAPD (LAist)
  • San Diego Beach Communities Paint DIY Red Curbs To Prevent People From Beach Access (LAT)
  • 312-Unit Apartments Under Construction Near Pomona Metrolink Station (Urbanize)

