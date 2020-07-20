Today’s Headlines
- Garcetti Says L.A. On the Brink Of COVID Lockdown, Reopened Too Fast (LAT, Daily News, US News, CBS2, ABC7)
- Santa Monica Extends COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium (Urbanize)
- How Freeways Contribute To L.A.’s Inequality And Racial Divide (L.A. Taco)
- Black Lives Matter Host Town Hall On Policing (LAist)
- FBI Will Review Sheriffs Shooting Andres Guardado (LAist)
- Protestors March To Demand Justice For Trader Joe’s Worker Killed By LAPD (LAist)
- San Diego Beach Communities Paint DIY Red Curbs To Prevent People From Beach Access (LAT)
- 312-Unit Apartments Under Construction Near Pomona Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA