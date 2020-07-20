This Week In Livable Streets

Board of Supervisors meeting, ACT-L.A. workshop, and COVID briefings all this week.

Monday 7/20 and Wednesday 7/22 – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 1 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

– L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. Tuesday 7/13 – The L.A. County Board of Supervisors plans to vote on several important items:

– The Healthy L.A. Coalition is urging that the board protect communities from displacement and set the course for a just recovery – by extending its own eviction moratorium (which applies to unincorporated areas) through September, as well as extending county protections as a minimum for all 88 L.A. County cities. The board will also consider how to allocate $1.2 billion of federal COVID-19 relief funding. See Healthy L.A. Coalition alert.

– White People For Black Lives (Aware-L.A.) is urging public comment to the Board of Supervisors to adopt motions to close Men’s Central Jail and create a fund for Alternatives to Incarceration. See Aware-L.A. alert.

– The Reimagine L.A. Coalition is urging the county to support a charter amendment that would place a countywide voter initiative on the November 3 ballot. If approved by voters, this would “permanently dedicate at least $1 billion per year from the county’s general fund for community health workers and counselors, rental support for people at risk of homelessness, and proven alternatives to incarceration.” The item has its first reading at tomorrow’s meeting, with final approval expected next week.

Details and staff reports at meeting agenda and supplemental agenda.

10 a.m. to noon Thursday 7/23 Part 2: Budget Advocacy at Metro

10 a.m. to noon Thursday 8/13 Part 3: Campaign Messaging and Spokespeople Skills

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.m