Today’s Headlines

  • Street Vendors Adjusting to Life During Covid (LAT)
  • Metro Provides Update on “605 Corridor” Freeway Widening Project (The Source)
  • LA County Sets New Record for New COVID Cases (Daily News)
  • Editorial : We Need a National Face Mask Mandate (LAT)
  • LA (and CA) Transportation Systems Prioritize Private Vehicles. That Must Change (The Source)
  • California Transit Agencies Request Emergency Funding (Mass Transit)
  • How to Make Equity a Priority (Urban Wire)
  • Shoup: It’s Time for LA to Try Congestion Pricing (CityLab)