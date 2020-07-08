- Street Vendors Adjusting to Life During Covid (LAT)
- Metro Provides Update on “605 Corridor” Freeway Widening Project (The Source)
- LA County Sets New Record for New COVID Cases (Daily News)
- Editorial : We Need a National Face Mask Mandate (LAT)
- LA (and CA) Transportation Systems Prioritize Private Vehicles. That Must Change (The Source)
- California Transit Agencies Request Emergency Funding (Mass Transit)
- How to Make Equity a Priority (Urban Wire)
- Shoup: It’s Time for LA to Try Congestion Pricing (CityLab)
