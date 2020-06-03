Today’s Headlines
- Day 7 Of Anti-Racist Protests (LAist)
…More Arrests, Less Looting, Mostly Peaceful (LAT)
…Black Lives Matter Protest At Mayor’s House In Hancock Park (LAist)
…Protests Intentionally Stay Out Of South L.A. (LAT)
…UCLA Protests Use Of Jackie Robinson Stadium For Processing Detainees (LAT)
- Curfews An Agressive Strategy That Brings Police Misconduct (LAist)
- Police Hostility Against Protestors (Reddit, @likeasifpatrick, @balleralert)
- What L.A. Could Do With Its $1.8B Police Budget (Curbed)
- More On Metro Stranding Riders While Transporting Police Detainees (LAist)
