Friday L.A. Round-Up: Traffic Deaths Spike, COVID-19 Slow Streets, and 7th Street Lanes

Three brief updates:

After COVID-19 Lull, Car Traffic Increasing and Traffic Fatalities Spiking

The LAPD, Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), Los Angeles Walks and the L.A. County Bicycle Coalition hosted a press event yesterday to draw attention to a surge in traffic deaths since early April. The event took place at the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Imperial Highway in South L.A., where on May 1 a speeding driver crashed into two other cars killing three people. LAPD reports that there is a large increase in traffic fatalities in recent weeks. For 2019 to date, LAPD reported that L.A. has seen 86 traffic fatalities, including 50 pedestrians and three bicyclists.

L.A. City Opening COVID-19 Slow Streets Today

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that L.A. City will be implementing “Slow Streets.” Many cities around the U.S. and the world have implemented quick-build pedestrian and bike safety improvements during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Two initial pilot slow streets programs are already open in West L.A. today.

Slow streets signs are up in West LA! Thanks @WestLASawtelle, @mikebonin, and @LADOTofficial! My neighbors and I can definitely use the space to socially distance while staying active and walking/running/biking. #SlowStreets pic.twitter.com/Z9el4JmmXd — David Fenn (@Rooivaulk) May 15, 2020

Apply for a Slow Street in your neighborhood via this LADOT webpage.

Protected Bike Lanes Coming to 7th Street in Downtown L.A.

Preliminary striping is done for protected bike lanes on 7th Street in downtown L.A. See earlier SBLA coverage for details on the Seventh Street Forward project.