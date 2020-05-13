Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County Stay-at-Home Likely Extended Through July (LAist, Urbanize)
    …CA Coronavirus Restrictions Here For Long Haul (LAT)
  • Bodycam Video Of Officer Beating Unarmed Man In Boyle Heights (LAist, Eastsider)
  • Councilmember David Ryu Tweets He Doesn’t Want Traffic and Air Pollution
    …Twitter Reminds Ryu Of His Long Pro-Car, Anti-Traffic-Safety Existing Record
    Biking in L.A. Credits Ryu’s Needed Campaign Hour Conversion To Challenger Nithya Raman
  • Industries Pushing For Relaxing Air Quality Rules (LAT)
  • Pasadena Reopens Rose Bowl Loop For Distanced Bike/Walk (Active SGV, Pasadena Now)
  • Republican Garcia Ahead In North County Special Congressional Election (LAist, LAT, Daily News)

