Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County Stay-at-Home Likely Extended Through July (LAist, Urbanize)
…CA Coronavirus Restrictions Here For Long Haul (LAT)
- Bodycam Video Of Officer Beating Unarmed Man In Boyle Heights (LAist, Eastsider)
- Councilmember David Ryu Tweets He Doesn’t Want Traffic and Air Pollution
…Twitter Reminds Ryu Of His Long Pro-Car, Anti-Traffic-Safety Existing Record
…Biking in L.A. Credits Ryu’s Needed Campaign Hour Conversion To Challenger Nithya Raman
- Industries Pushing For Relaxing Air Quality Rules (LAT)
- Pasadena Reopens Rose Bowl Loop For Distanced Bike/Walk (Active SGV, Pasadena Now)
- Republican Garcia Ahead In North County Special Congressional Election (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
