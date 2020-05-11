Today’s Headlines
- CA COVID-19 Outlook Not Good (LAT)
- L.A. Unempolyment Hits 24 Percent (LAT)
- LAPD and LAFD See Rise In COVID-19 Cases (LAT)
- Metro Buses and Trains Now Require Masks (NBC4)
- LAist on Potential For Quick Build COVID-19 Walk/Bike Heathy Streets
…Long Beach Mayor Proposes Healthy Streets Improvements (Grunion)
…L.A. Left Behind on Worldwide Safe Healthy Streets (Biking in L.A.)
- Pasadena Complete Streets Petition for Safe Opening of Rose Bowl Loop (Change.org)
- More On DTLA 7th Street Protected Bike Lanes (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Fatal Crash on 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park (Daily News, Reddit)
…Driver Kills One In Valley Village Crash (Daily News)
…Reward Offered In Fatal Hit-and-Run at 7th and Alameda (MyNewsLA)
…Police Seek Northridge Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Motorcyclist (Daily News)
- Tennants Can Sue Landlords Who Violate COVID-19 Eviction Restrictions (Urbanize)
