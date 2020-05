Today’s Headlines

No Let Up In Virus Death Toll As L.A. Begins Partial Re-Opening (Daily News)

…Fears Of Second Surge Haunt Partial Re-Opening (LAT)

Report: COVID-19 Impact On Poor and Non-White Angelenos (LAist)

…White Protest Crowds Show COVID-19 Racial and Political Divides (LAT)

Metro Service Cuts Target Essential Bus Riders (Investing in Place)

Starting Monday, Metro To Require Riders Wear Masks (LAT, The Source, KTLA)

Walk-Bike Burbank Calls For COVID-19 Slow Streets

