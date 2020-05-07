Today’s Headlines
- Some Businesses Can Re-Open Starting Friday (LAist, Daily News)
…L.A. and Bay Area Taking Re-Opening Cautiously (LAT)
- L.A. Has New Free Legal Services For COVID-19 Impacted People (Urbanize)
- LAX and LADOT Transit Requiring Masks (KTLA, LAT)
- UCLA Study Says COVID-19 Clean Air Could Last, Changes Benefit Poor and Economy (UCLA)
- Reopening Main Streets with Outdoor Dining and Parklets (Studio One Eleven)
- Jordan Downs Redevelopment Phase Nears Completion (Urbanize)
