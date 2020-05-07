Today’s Headlines

Some Businesses Can Re-Open Starting Friday (LAist, Daily News)

…L.A. and Bay Area Taking Re-Opening Cautiously (LAT)

L.A. Has New Free Legal Services For COVID-19 Impacted People (Urbanize)

LAX and LADOT Transit Requiring Masks (KTLA, LAT)

UCLA Study Says COVID-19 Clean Air Could Last, Changes Benefit Poor and Economy (UCLA)

Reopening Main Streets with Outdoor Dining and Parklets (Studio One Eleven)

Jordan Downs Redevelopment Phase Nears Completion (Urbanize)

