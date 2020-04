Today’s Headlines

COVID-19 Will Upend California Life For Weeks To Come (LAT)

First L.A. County Healthcare Worker Coronavirus Death (Daily News)

Rent Is Due – What To Do If You Can’t Pay (Curbed)

…Many Small Businesses Can’t Pay (LAist)

…Crisis Sparking Movement For Housing Justice (Curbed)

…Three Santa Clarita Bus Drivers Test Positive For COVID-19 (Daily News)

…Metro Short On Sanitizer Days After Driver Tests Positive (KABC)

…Teleconference At Noon Today, Wilshire Closes Tomorrow

…Teleconference At Noon Today, Wilshire Closes Tomorrow California Car Crashes Cut In Half (KTLA)

Empty Freeways Mean Drivers Are Speeding On Average (Laura Nelson Twitter)

Corruption Cases Deal Blow To City Hall Legitimacy (LAT)

