Today’s Headlines
- U.S. Surpasses China For Most COVID-19 Cases (NYT, LAist)
- What Is In Federal Coronavirus Stimumus (LAT)
- California Faces Perilous Next Two Weeks As Cases Surge (LAT)
- COVID-19 Surges In L.A. (LAT)
- Homelessness Response Could Make Or Break Containment Efforts (LAT)
- Navy Hospital Ship Mercy Arrives (Daily News)
- L.A. Renters Urging Freeze and Forgiveness (Curbed, SGV Tribune)
- CA Banks Waive Mortgage Payments For 3 Months (Curbed)
- Advocating For Active Transportation In the Age of COVID-19 (Safe Routes)
- Thieves Stealing Healthcare Workers’ Bikes (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro In Uncharted Territory, Awaiting Federal Aid (LAist)
- DMV Closing Offices (LAT, LAist)
- LAX Flyaway Bus Trimming Service (LAT)
- Metro Announces Changes To Costly Mobility On Demand Pilot (Urbanize)
- L.A. Air Has Been Clean (Curbed)
- L.A. City Hall’s Legitimacy Crisis (L.A. Podcast blog)
