Today’s Headlines
- City Council Candidates On Housing, Homeless, and Cars (Curbed)
…Lee Misleadingly Criticizes Lundquist Over School Anti-Gay Policy She Opposed (LAT)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman In Sylmar (Daily News)
…Driver Killed In Freeway Crash In Irwindale (MyNewsLA)
…Appeal Denied For Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Six In Diamond Bar (Daily News)
- Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped Under Gold Line At Union Station (CBS2)
- Ride-Hail May Be Part Of Why DUIs Are Down (WeHoVille)
…Ride-Hail Causes More Pollution Than Car Trips (CityLab)
- Will LADOT Electric Buses Increase Ridership? (KCRW)
- The Source Previews Today’s 10am Metro Board Meeting
- Transportation Policy: the Legislative Process (Medium)
- L.A. Among Counties Where Traffic Air Pollution Hurts Kids Most (The Conversation)
- Los Feliz Bridge Housing Moving Full Speed Ahead (LAist)
- CA Gas Prices To Rise Due To Carson Refinery Fire (LAT, Daily News)
