Today’s Headlines

City Council Candidates On Housing, Homeless, and Cars (Curbed)

…Lee Misleadingly Criticizes Lundquist Over School Anti-Gay Policy She Opposed (LAT)

…Lee Misleadingly Criticizes Lundquist Over School Anti-Gay Policy She Opposed (LAT) Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman In Sylmar (Daily News)

…Driver Killed In Freeway Crash In Irwindale (MyNewsLA)

…Appeal Denied For Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Six In Diamond Bar (Daily News)

…Driver Killed In Freeway Crash In Irwindale (MyNewsLA) …Appeal Denied For Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Six In Diamond Bar (Daily News) Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped Under Gold Line At Union Station (CBS2)

Ride-Hail May Be Part Of Why DUIs Are Down (WeHoVille)

…Ride-Hail Causes More Pollution Than Car Trips (CityLab)

…Ride-Hail Causes More Pollution Than Car Trips (CityLab) Will LADOT Electric Buses Increase Ridership? (KCRW)

The Source Previews Today’s 10am Metro Board Meeting

Transportation Policy: the Legislative Process (Medium)

L.A. Among Counties Where Traffic Air Pollution Hurts Kids Most (The Conversation)

Los Feliz Bridge Housing Moving Full Speed Ahead (LAist)

CA Gas Prices To Rise Due To Carson Refinery Fire (LAT, Daily News)

Get National Headlines From Streetsblog USA, State Headlines From Streetsblog CA