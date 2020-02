Today’s Headlines

Jarett Walker On Metro NextGen Bus Study

Fossil Fuel Money In L.A. Council Races (LAT)

Carnage: Driver Kills One In Gruesome Hit-and-Run On Sunset Near DTLA (Eastsider)

LAT Opinion: Transit Riders Should Get Priority At LAX

Backing Up From Car Crash, A Line Train Derailed In DTLB (LB Post)

L.A.’s Battles Over New Mobility Data (CityLab)

Revised Plans, Renderings For Lincoln Heights Affordable Housing (Urbanize)

24 Hours With Skid Row Firefighters (LAT)

E-Bike Beats Car In Culver City To DTLA Race (Have A Go YouTube)

