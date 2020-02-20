Today’s Headlines
- Metro Board Committee Rejects MacArthur Park Station Joint Development Proposal (Curbed)
- LAX Considering Giving Priority To Transit Riders (NBC4)
- Carnage: Suspected DUI Baldwin Park Freeway Car Crash Kills One (SGV Tribune)
- Glendale College Spending $24-30M To Tear Down Homes To Build Parking (Glendale News Press)
…260 spaces for $30M means each space costs about $115K
- Long Beach Moves Toward Inclusionary Affordable Housing Requirements (Urbanize)
- Trump On CA High-Speed Rail “Pretty Soon It Will Be Like A Mile Long” (LAT)
…of course, more than a hundred miles of CAHSR are already under construction
- Governor Newsom: CA Homeless Crisis Is A Disgrace (LAT)
- Construction Underway For Bridge Housing In San Pedro, Wilmington (Daily News)
- Report: L.A. Economy Growing More Slowly (LAT)
- L.A. Chamber Crafting Measure To Add Some Density, Preserve Single Family Zones (LAT)
- Goodbye Polling Places, Hello Voting Centers (Eastsider)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA